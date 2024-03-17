Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BWMN. TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $602.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

In related news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $153,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,912.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $153,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,912.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,795 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

