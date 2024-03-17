Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 2.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $200.20 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.81 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average is $191.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

View Our Latest Report on BR

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,917 shares of company stock worth $12,660,561 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

