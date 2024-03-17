Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$55.20

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$47.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.62. The stock has a market cap of C$13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.39%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

