Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$47.63

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$33.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$31.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

