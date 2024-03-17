Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bsr Reit in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
