Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $51.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

