Brokers Offer Predictions for Westlake Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Westlake in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.98. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $146.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake has a 12-month low of $103.09 and a 12-month high of $147.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,854. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

