Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 2.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,402,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,832,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. 1,145,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,318. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.