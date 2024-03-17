Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.00

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.00 and traded as low as C$27.94. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at C$28.05, with a volume of 56,913 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

