Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Earnings Results

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Buckle Trading Up 3.1 %

BKE stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.23. Buckle has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Buckle by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Buckle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Buckle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

