Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Cadre alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cadre

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Cadre Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cadre by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.34. Cadre has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.