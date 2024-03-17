Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.34. Cadre has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
