Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

