Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.38.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

