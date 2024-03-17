Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

NYSE CANF opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.52. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANF. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

