Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.51. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.76 and a 52 week high of C$10.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
