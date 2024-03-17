Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.51. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.76 and a 52 week high of C$10.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

