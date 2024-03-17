Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,540,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 54,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82. The firm has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

