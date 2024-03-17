Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 236.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.59 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

