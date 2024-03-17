Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Cintas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Cintas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $627.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $612.66 and its 200-day moving average is $559.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $427.83 and a 52 week high of $636.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

