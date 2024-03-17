Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $822,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $60.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

