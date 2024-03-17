Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.62. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

