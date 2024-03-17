Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 113 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IVV stock opened at $513.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $388.05 and a twelve month high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

