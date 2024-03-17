Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,580. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MMC opened at $206.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.20 and a 52 week high of $209.20. The firm has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

