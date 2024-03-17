Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 443 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $511,910,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,809 shares of company stock valued at $10,267,004. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $253.17 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $175.75 and a twelve month high of $255.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.74 and its 200 day moving average is $236.49. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

