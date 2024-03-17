Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 752 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

