Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.36.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

