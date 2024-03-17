Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 150,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned about 1.13% of RealReal worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 250,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 58,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RealReal news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Katz bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,382.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RealReal stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.84. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price target (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

