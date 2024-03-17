Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 985,500 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 985,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,000. NU accounts for 4.5% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in NU by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 181,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 1,493,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 325,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. 27,619,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,815,086. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NU shares. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

