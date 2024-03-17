Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial accounts for 1.9% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,938,000. BDL Capital Management acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,954,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,193,032. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

