Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.4% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $26.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,235.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,882,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,406. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $572.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,238.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,040.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

