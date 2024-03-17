Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $227,000 in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 181,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,023,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,613,000 after buying an additional 94,606 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in International Seaways by 2,495.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after buying an additional 1,727,791 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,331,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,911,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on INSW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.10. 679,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,902. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $825,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,850.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $825,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,850.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

