Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 269,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. Gold Fields accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,268,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1717 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Several research firms have commented on GFI. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

