Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,449,273 shares of company stock worth $184,151,862. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,420,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,125,383. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

