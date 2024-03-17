Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 76,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6,385.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $66.87. 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,676,360. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

