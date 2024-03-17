Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,682,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.17. 3,794,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.