Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in Republic Services by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Republic Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE RSG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $186.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,473. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.69 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average is $161.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.