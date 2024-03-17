Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.21 on Friday, reaching $513.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,081,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The company’s fifty day moving average is $498.24 and its 200-day moving average is $465.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $388.05 and a 1-year high of $520.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

