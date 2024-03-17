Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 54.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $103.85. 5,464,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,653. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,021 shares of company stock valued at $12,676,492. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

