Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

HON stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.69. 6,310,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.07 and its 200-day moving average is $194.30. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

