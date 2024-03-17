Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWA LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $251.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,282. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.19.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.