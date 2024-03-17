Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 3,633,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,186. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

