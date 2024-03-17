Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.59. 988,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.33. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.