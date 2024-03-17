Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 30,191 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,191 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.69% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:BALT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 66,347 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

