Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 323 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Fidato Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SHW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $347.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.87.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.