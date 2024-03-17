Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 966 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $790,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. 1,892,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

