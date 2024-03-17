Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,071,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.84. The firm has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

