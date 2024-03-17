Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.14 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $24.14 billion and approximately $846.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,641.98 or 0.05325574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00082720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,714,635,943 coins and its circulating supply is 35,560,245,993 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.