Cargojet Inc. (CJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$108.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.03. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$124.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.20.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.