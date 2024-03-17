Cargojet Inc. (CJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$108.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.03. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$124.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CJT

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.