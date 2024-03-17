Cargojet Inc. (CJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Cargojet Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$108.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.03. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$124.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark cut their price target on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CJT

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.