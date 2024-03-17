Cargojet Inc. (CJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Cargojet Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$108.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.03. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$124.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark cut their price target on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.20.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

