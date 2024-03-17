Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.
Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.59. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
