Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TAST. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 296,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.